Michigan Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Wife By Drugging Cereal

A Michigan man has been sentenced to life after killing his wife in 2014 by giving her a fatal dose of heroin in her cereal.

According to MLive, on Friday (December 10), Jason Harris was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Christina Ann-Thompson Harris.

Harris was found guilty of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder and delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

He was sentenced by Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt. "I agree completely with their verdict," Newblatt told Harris during the sentencing. "You are guilty. You did this. You are a murderer. You are a liar. I want to make that very clear. The jury saw through your lies and I see through your lies."

Christina Harris' death was first ruled an accidental overdose in 2014, but a neighbor told police that the night Christina died, Harris said his wife was hungry, so he made her a bowl of cereal, which she dropped while eating and then passed out.

During the trial, Davison Police Detective Sgt. William Skellenger testified, noting that police began to suspect foul play when family members of Harris started coming into the Davison Police Department expressing their concerns just two days after Christina's death.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton noted that Harris' brother and sister came forward saying that Harris had made statements "about getting rid of Christina Harris" and was seeing other women before Christina died.

When Harris was interviewed about his wife's death, he told investigators that she "was not awake and not talking to him but was coughing and in a restless sleep." However, Leyton said that Christina's mom was with her the day before she died and told investigators that her daughter "seemed fine and in good spirits," MLive reported.

When Christina died, she was eight months postpartum. So, investigators used frozen breast milk she had stored before she died to test if she was using drugs. After examining her breast milk, it was determined that Christina had not been using drugs before her death.