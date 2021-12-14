O.J. Simpson A 'Completely Free Man' After Early Discharge From Parole

O.J. Simpson was granted early parole, the Nevada State Police announced. His parole was scheduled to end in February, but officials awarded him three months of good behavior credits.

"Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now," Simpson's lawyer Malcolm LaVergne told the Associated Press.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted of storming into a Las Vegas hotel with a group of five men to steal sports memorabilia from a pair of collectible dealers. Simpson claimed that items were stolen from him following his 1994 acquittal for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in jail but was released on parole after spending nine years behind bars. He initially planned to move to Florida but instead moved into a gated community in Las Vegas, where he continues to live.

He has since joined Twitter, where he posts videos of himself talking about fantasy football and the NFL.