Robert Plant & Alison Krauss 'Raise The Roof' For Their Tiny Desk Concert
By Emily Lee
December 14, 2021
The Tiny Desk concerts may still be taking place remotely, rather than at NPR's offices, but artists continue to bring their A-game to the popular music series. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss certainly did, performing three tracks off their recent LP, Raise The Roof.
Plant and Krauss performed from the Sound Emporium, which fans of their first album, Raising Sand, may know as the location where this dynamic duo recorded some of that record. It seems the Sound Emporium left an impression on both these artists, as they returned to record the entirety of Raise The Roof there, as well.
For their Tiny Desk performance, Plant and Krauss were joined by Jay Bellerose on drums, JD McPherson on guitar, Dennis Crouch on upright bass, Stuart Duncan on guitars, and ukulele, and Viktor Krauss on electric bass and guitar. McPherson is the only musician who doesn't appear on the original recordings of 'Can’t Let Go,' 'Searching For My Love' and 'Trouble With My Lover.'
Fans are thrilled to see these two working together again, leaving comments filled with praise and delight on NPR's YouTube channel. "What an absolute treat. Their voices lock together perfectly and the musicianship is also perfection. Merry Christmas music fans," one wrote. "This is some of the best musicianship I've ever seen," another added. "Hust perfect, subtle, solid sounds from everyone."
Making this collaboration even sweeter for many fans, the duo is heading out on tour in the new year, as well. Here is the full list of their 2022 tour dates:
6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion
6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann
6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*
6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*
6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park
7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena
7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress
7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla
7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone
7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022
7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna
7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle
Will you be checking these two out on tour?