Robert Plant & Alison Krauss 'Raise The Roof' For Their Tiny Desk Concert

The Tiny Desk concerts may still be taking place remotely, rather than at NPR's offices, but artists continue to bring their A-game to the popular music series. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss certainly did, performing three tracks off their recent LP, Raise The Roof.

Plant and Krauss performed from the Sound Emporium, which fans of their first album, Raising Sand, may know as the location where this dynamic duo recorded some of that record. It seems the Sound Emporium left an impression on both these artists, as they returned to record the entirety of Raise The Roof there, as well.

For their Tiny Desk performance, Plant and Krauss were joined by Jay Bellerose on drums, JD McPherson on guitar, Dennis Crouch on upright bass, Stuart Duncan on guitars, and ukulele, and Viktor Krauss on electric bass and guitar. McPherson is the only musician who doesn't appear on the original recordings of 'Can’t Let Go,' 'Searching For My Love' and 'Trouble With My Lover.'