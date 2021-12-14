Storm Expected To Slam San Diego With Rain, Wind And Snow

A winter storm is expected to batter San Diego County Tuesday (December 14), bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and even snow, NBC 7 reported. The news station's meteorologist Sheena Parveen says much of the action may happen in the afternoon.

"We are expecting some heavy rain and some of that rain can be producing rainfall rates of about three-quarters of an inch an hour," Parveen says in her forecast. "That is heavy rainfall."

With wind gusts reportedly nearing 75 mph, the meteorologist "wouldn't be surprised" if there are storm-related power outages, as well. "Coastal winds have the potential to reach speeds of up to 45 mph while isolated mountain and desert gusts could be damaging and reach over 60 mph," reporters wrote.

Parveen also noted that the mountainous areas of San Diego County can expect up to four inches of snow on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area through Tuesday evening. There's also a wind advisory that is still in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday (December 15).