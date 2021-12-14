Storm Expected To Slam San Diego With Rain, Wind And Snow
By Zuri Anderson
December 14, 2021
A winter storm is expected to batter San Diego County Tuesday (December 14), bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and even snow, NBC 7 reported. The news station's meteorologist Sheena Parveen says much of the action may happen in the afternoon.
"We are expecting some heavy rain and some of that rain can be producing rainfall rates of about three-quarters of an inch an hour," Parveen says in her forecast. "That is heavy rainfall."
With wind gusts reportedly nearing 75 mph, the meteorologist "wouldn't be surprised" if there are storm-related power outages, as well. "Coastal winds have the potential to reach speeds of up to 45 mph while isolated mountain and desert gusts could be damaging and reach over 60 mph," reporters wrote.
Parveen also noted that the mountainous areas of San Diego County can expect up to four inches of snow on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the area through Tuesday evening. There's also a wind advisory that is still in effect through 1 a.m. Wednesday (December 15).
Check out the latest rainfall amounts so far:https://t.co/OPkQrksDod— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 14, 2021
Notice the hefty amounts west of LA on the map.
Rain intensity will be increasing this morning across our service area. Use extra care during the morning commute. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/fpp8csVNiF
Rain, snow, and winds. Oh my! 🌧️❄️— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 12, 2021
The forecast remains on track for the storm late Mon through early Wed. Tue will be the day will the heaviest rain and snow.
Travel will be particularly hazardous in the mtns, where strong winds and snow will reduce visibility. #cawx pic.twitter.com/blXsTpQWKC
Several agencies are offering free sandbags for residents, including Cal Fire and the Chula Vista Fire Department. City officials also provided information on how to prepare for floods:
- Sweep and pick up trash, leaves, grass clippings and other debris that collect around storm drains and curb gutters near your home
- Keep the lid securely closed on trash and recycle bins when placing them out on the street for collection. Place each bin approximately two to three feet away from the curb so as not to impede the stormwater flowing on the street
- Proactively turn off irrigation to save water and minimize runoff
- Know the safest routes to and from your home or property should flooding occur
- Slow down and do not drive, ride or walk through floodwaters
- Do not open or lift manhole covers in the event of street flooding
- Health officials advise the public not to swim or surf in ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after significant rainfall due to a possible increase in bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards.