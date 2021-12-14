These Texas Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.

By Dani Medina

December 14, 2021

dallas skyline at dusk
Photo: Digital Vision

We all know everything is bigger in Texas — but is everything more fun in Texas, too?

WalletHub compiled a list of 182 U.S. cities they deemed the most fun, using metrics related to costs, entertainment and recreation, and nightlife and parties.

According to the website, "We evaluated those dimensions using 65 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

Metrics were graded on a 100-point scale. The site added that data includes only the city and not the surrounding metropolitan areas.

According to WalletHub, 16 Texas cities landed on the list. Austin is the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 7 with a total score of 51.68

Here are the other Texas cities that made the list:

  • Houston - 20
  • San Antonio - 25
  • Dallas - 36
  • Fort Worth - 54
  • Arlington - 73
  • Plano - 75
  • El Paso - 76
  • Corpus Christi - 91
  • Amarillo - 95
  • Lubbock - 123
  • Irving - 140
  • Garland - 153
  • Grand Prairie - 166
  • Laredo - 172
  • Brownsville - 181

According to WalletHub, here are the top 20 most fun cities in America:

  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Orlando, FL
  • Atlanta, GA
  • Miami, FL
  • New Orleans, LA
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Austin, TX
  • Chicago, IL
  • Honolulu, HI
  • New York, NY
  • Tampa, FL
  • Denver, CO
  • Portland, OR
  • Seattle, WA
  • Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • San Diego, CA
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Washington, DC
  • Houston, TX
  • St. Louis, MO

Click here to check out the full list of America's most fun cities.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices