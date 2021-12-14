These Texas Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.

We all know everything is bigger in Texas — but is everything more fun in Texas, too?

WalletHub compiled a list of 182 U.S. cities they deemed the most fun, using metrics related to costs, entertainment and recreation, and nightlife and parties.

According to the website, "We evaluated those dimensions using 65 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

Metrics were graded on a 100-point scale. The site added that data includes only the city and not the surrounding metropolitan areas.

According to WalletHub, 16 Texas cities landed on the list. Austin is the highest-ranked Texas city at No. 7 with a total score of 51.68

Here are the other Texas cities that made the list:

Houston - 20

San Antonio - 25

Dallas - 36

Fort Worth - 54

Arlington - 73

Plano - 75

El Paso - 76

Corpus Christi - 91

Amarillo - 95

Lubbock - 123

Irving - 140

Garland - 153

Grand Prairie - 166

Laredo - 172

Brownsville - 181

According to WalletHub, here are the top 20 most fun cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV

Orlando, FL

Atlanta, GA

Miami, FL

New Orleans, LA

San Francisco, CA

Austin, TX

Chicago, IL

Honolulu, HI

New York, NY

Tampa, FL

Denver, CO

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Fort Lauderdale, FL

San Diego, CA

Cincinnati, OH

Washington, DC

Houston, TX

St. Louis, MO

Click here to check out the full list of America's most fun cities.