This Atlanta Restaurant Serves The Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal In Georgia

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and while you’re getting gifts for loved ones, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself. One of the best ways to do that is with a delicious holiday meal, and Eat This, Not That! recently rounded up the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in your state.

For anyone looking to splurge, the ultimate food content hub scoured online reviews and publications to pinpoint the once-in-a-lifetime experiences in each state. Some of them might be entirely different than what you’d expect. Eat This, Not That! notes in its report: “…while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts.”

So, which restaurant serves a once-in-a-lifetime meal in Georgia? Eat This, Not That! says Canoe, located in Atlanta, stands out the most. Here’s what you can expect from the unique restaurant, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“Tucked away on the shores of the Chattahoochee River you'll find Canoe. The restaurant is known for its serene waterside location as well as its upscale American menu. Dishes change seasonally, but a fan favorite is the duck and beef burger that's topped with a sunny side egg, spinach, and pickled onions, and served with truffle fries. A repeat diner sang the praises of this restaurant, ‘It's been my 10th visit at Canoe. Again and again, Canoe won my vote to be the best restaurant in Atlanta’”

