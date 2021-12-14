This Is The Best Christmas Treat That Comes From Ohio

One of the best parts about the holidays is getting to indulge in delicious dinners and festive treats. Everyone has special traditions that they look forward to every year, and some of them are inspired by their home cities and states.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best Christmas dish in every state, sharing its findings just in time for the holiday season. The ultimate food content hub explains: “…we took a look at some of the most beloved Christmas recipes across the United States using Google Trends research by state and looking at popular state foods. From Michigan's popularly Googled homemade Christmas Chex Mix to a tasty side dish made from Louisiana's official state vegetable (the sweet potato), this list will certainly jump-start any holiday menu prep.”

So, which dish stands out from Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says buckeyes make the best holiday treat. Granted, Ohioans get to nibble on buckeyes year-round, but they’re a little sweeter around Christmas. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says they stand out:

“Give Ohio's favorite snack, the buckeye, a holiday makeover by making this Buckeye recipe. These delicious bite-sized desserts, made from cannellini bean puree, peanut butter, pumpkin, apple sauce, and dark chocolate, are sure to be a hit among both friends and family.”

See the full list of the best Christmas treats here.