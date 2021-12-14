Thomas Rhett Teases Exciting Collaboration With Parker McCollum

Are Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum hitting the road together? They might be. At least, Rhett's latest social media update sure seems to tease that possibility.

On Tuesday (December 14), Rhett took to Twitter to share a black and photo of himself hanging with McCollum. Both musicians are holding on to their guitars, while McCollum appears to be belting out a song. Rhett looks on admiringly. A few opened beer cans sit on the table between them.

"Good meeting you this weekend," Rhett wrote, tagging McCollum. "We should tour together or something."