Thomas Rhett Teases Exciting Collaboration With Parker McCollum
By Emily Lee
December 14, 2021
Are Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum hitting the road together? They might be. At least, Rhett's latest social media update sure seems to tease that possibility.
On Tuesday (December 14), Rhett took to Twitter to share a black and photo of himself hanging with McCollum. Both musicians are holding on to their guitars, while McCollum appears to be belting out a song. Rhett looks on admiringly. A few opened beer cans sit on the table between them.
"Good meeting you this weekend," Rhett wrote, tagging McCollum. "We should tour together or something."
Good meetin you this weekend @ParkerMcCollum we should tour together or somethin. pic.twitter.com/lciXbWw6Zb— Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) December 14, 2021
Fans quickly chimed in and shared their support for this potential roadshow. "That would be a helluva a show!!!!!!!" one fan enthusiastically replied. "My world needs this," another added. One fan even wrote that this "definitely feels like a hint" that a tour is already in the works.
As of now, no tour has been announced for this duo. McCollum, however, recently wrapped his supporting act on the first leg of Dierks Bentley's 'Beers On Me' tour. Bentley also featured on the song 'Beers On Me,' which inspired the tour's name.
With 2022 right around the corner, more and more artists are announcing plans for live shows. We'll just have to wait and see if Rhett and McCollum do end up announcing they're hitting the road together next year.