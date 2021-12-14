Thomas Rhett Teases Exciting Collaboration With Parker McCollum

By Emily Lee

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Are Thomas Rhett and Parker McCollum hitting the road together? They might be. At least, Rhett's latest social media update sure seems to tease that possibility.

On Tuesday (December 14), Rhett took to Twitter to share a black and photo of himself hanging with McCollum. Both musicians are holding on to their guitars, while McCollum appears to be belting out a song. Rhett looks on admiringly. A few opened beer cans sit on the table between them.

"Good meeting you this weekend," Rhett wrote, tagging McCollum. "We should tour together or something."

Fans quickly chimed in and shared their support for this potential roadshow. "That would be a helluva a show!!!!!!!" one fan enthusiastically replied. "My world needs this," another added. One fan even wrote that this "definitely feels like a hint" that a tour is already in the works.

As of now, no tour has been announced for this duo. McCollum, however, recently wrapped his supporting act on the first leg of Dierks Bentley's 'Beers On Me' tour. Bentley also featured on the song 'Beers On Me,' which inspired the tour's name.

With 2022 right around the corner, more and more artists are announcing plans for live shows. We'll just have to wait and see if Rhett and McCollum do end up announcing they're hitting the road together next year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices