Treat Yourself To A Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal At This Ohio Restaurant

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and while you’re getting gifts for loved ones, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself. One of the best ways to do that is with a delicious holiday meal, and Eat This, Not That! recently rounded up the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in your state.

For anyone looking to splurge, the ultimate food content hub scoured online reviews and publications to pinpoint the once-in-a-lifetime experiences in each state. Some of them might be entirely different than what you’d expect. Eat This, Not That! notes in its report: “…while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts.”

So, which restaurant serves a once-in-a-lifetime meal in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says Ghostwriter Public House, located in Johnstown, stands out the most. Here’s what you can expect from the central Ohio restaurant, according to Eat This, Not That!:

“American classics and seasonal ingredients are the highlights at Ghostwriter Public House. Once you step inside you'll feel like you've stepped back in time to a bygone era without cell phones and emails. The menu is filled with delicious bites like deviled eggs with pickle relish and bacon, passionfruit and honey glazed chicken sandwiches, and steak frites with black garlic steak sauce. ‘Absolutely amazing. Beautiful cozy atmosphere and incredibly good food all for a reasonable price. The food is very high quality and always has been cooked to perfection every time I go,’ said one reviewer.”

See the rest of the once-in-a-lifetime meals here.