Washington D.C. Sues Proud Boys, Oath Keepers Over January 6 Riot

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers for their involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. The lawsuit also names 31 individuals, accusing them of "conspiring to terrorize the District."

Racine said his office is seeking "full restitution and recompense" for the millions of dollars the city spent in responding to the attack, along with the medical costs for all the officers injured during the violent protest rally. Over 140 officers from the Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police departments were wounded during the riot, while three officers died in the days following the attack.

"No one bore the brunt of this gutless attack more than the courageous law enforcement officers including the men and women of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department who went into the fire and violence with one objective in mind: remove the violent mob and restore our country's fragile democracy," Racine said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit.

He said he hopes the lawsuit will shed a light on those who have financed the two groups.

"I'm particularly interested in understanding the financial apparatus of these individuals and entities and where the money came from," Racine said.