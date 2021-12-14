Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' Premiere Ensemble Left Tom Holland Speechless
By Emily Lee
December 14, 2021
On Tuesday (December 13), on-and-off-screen love interests, Tom Holland and Zendaya, attended the premiere for their highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Holland looked handsome as ever in a black, double-breasted suit, it was Zendaya who really stole the show.
Zendaya continued her trend of pairing her outfit to the film she's promoting. She's already worn a few outfits inspired by the superhero flick's many villains, so, it stands to reason she'd take her influence from Spider-Man himself for the movie's premiere. She donned a shimmery, low-cut nude dress with an open back by Valentino. Making the gown truly stand out, however, were the embellished spider webs, as well as the lace mask she paired with her gown.
Zendaya's gorgeous ensemble left her boyfriend speechless as she arrived on the red carpet. While chatting with Entertainment Weekly about the film, Holland stopped the interview mid-way to try to catch a glimpse of his girlfriend as she made her way down the carpet.
"I think Zendaya just showed up," he told the interviewer, as the crowd screamed for the Euphoria star. As the screams grew louder, Holland added: "That sounds like Zendaya just showed up."
Fans of these two know that Holland will take any opportunity he has to gush about Zendaya. During a photocall for the film in London, Holland also paused a conversation with the Associated Press to praise his girlfriend. “There she is, looking beautiful, might I add—as ever,” he said. “[She’s] very wise, she’s like an owl. She’s like a wise owl.”