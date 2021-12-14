Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' Premiere Ensemble Left Tom Holland Speechless

On Tuesday (December 13), on-and-off-screen love interests, Tom Holland and Zendaya, attended the premiere for their highly anticipated film Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Holland looked handsome as ever in a black, double-breasted suit, it was Zendaya who really stole the show.

Zendaya continued her trend of pairing her outfit to the film she's promoting. She's already worn a few outfits inspired by the superhero flick's many villains, so, it stands to reason she'd take her influence from Spider-Man himself for the movie's premiere. She donned a shimmery, low-cut nude dress with an open back by Valentino. Making the gown truly stand out, however, were the embellished spider webs, as well as the lace mask she paired with her gown.