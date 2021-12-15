'137 Shots': New Documentary Delves Into Cleveland Tragedy 9 Years Later

Nearly a decade after the tragedy, Netflix is set to premiere a documentary that delves into a police-involved shooting in Northeast Ohio that claimed the lives of two people when officers fired 137 gunshots during a vehicle pursuit. The streaming service explains: “In this documentary, law enforcement faces scrutiny as Americans demand justice after police violence claims multiple Black lives in Cleveland.”

Directed by Michael Milano, 137 Shots is set to release on Wednesday (December 12). The one-hour, 45-minute film includes: Tamir Rice's mother Samaria Rice, journalist Connie Schultz, former prosecutor Timothy McGinty, and former Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis, among others, Cleveland's WKYC-TV noted in a report Tuesday night (December 14). The station also reflected on the national attention that swarmed to Cleveland when 13 Cleveland Police Department officers fatally shot Malissa Williams, 30, and Timothy Russell, 43, after a 22-minute chase toward East Cleveland. The 23-mile pursuit culminated with law enforcement officials firing 137 shots toward the car. cleveland.com notes that one of the officer had to reload his gun at least once during the incident, yet officers didn’t find any gun or shell casings when they recovered Williams’ and Russell’s bodies from the car.

Find more info about the new documentary, 137 Shots, from Netflix here.