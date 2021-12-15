2.3 Million Pounds Of Ham, Pepperoni Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

By Bill Galluccio

December 15, 2021

Close up of sliced honey smoked ham on wooden table.
Photo: Getty Images

Alexander & Hornung announced it is voluntarily recalling over 2.3 million pounds of pork products because of a possible listeria contamination. The recall includes Alexander & Hornung branded fully cooked products and several private label products for retail customers.

Those brands include Niman Ranch, Amish Country Fresh Brand, Big Y, and Wellshire. You can find a complete list of the recalled products, along with the sell-by dates here. All of the products have an establishment number "EST. M10125" inside the U.S. Department of Agriculture mark of inspection.

The products on the list should not be consumed. Instead, they should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The possible contamination was discovered during routine testing, and the company immediately notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The company has not received any reports of people getting sick and said the recall was "initiated out of an abundance of caution."

Symptoms of a listeria infection include diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. The infection usually affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. The infection can be treated with antibiotics, but those in high-risk groups could deal with symptoms for up to two months.

