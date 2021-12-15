'All The Workers Quit' Sign Left On Large Chain Store In Wisconsin

In Wisconsin, a large chain store notified customers that the store was closed by leaving a sign outside that read "All the workers quit."

According to WISN, on Monday (December 13), customers in St. Francis were told that the Dollar Tree was closed by a sign taped to the door that read, "This Dollar Tree will be closed until further notice. All the workers quit, and we must restaff."

The sign at the Dollar Store has been changed and now says "Temporary hours 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., but WISN reported that several customers walked up to the doors, but they were still locked.

"Unfortunately, I believe it's going to be happening more," customer Maria Camacho told the news outlet. Camacho believes that finding childcare is a problem for many workers. "It's really hard when you can't find good workers nowadays in the stores. Nobody wants to work," she added.

There have been worker shortages all across the United States. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers revealed to the public on Tuesday (December 14) about a new worker creation program in the state.

"What existed long before this pandemic still exists today, and that is a shortage of workers in our state and our country," Gov. Evers stated.

The state will dedicate $130 million for the new program to partner with schools to help train people to fill open jobs to curve worker shortages.