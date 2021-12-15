Allegiant Announces New, Cheap Nonstop Flights From Tulsa To Florida

Allegiant Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Tulsa, Oklahoma to the beautiful Sarasota, Florida, reported FOX 23. And the best part is that the tickets are totally affordable.

Tickets will begin at only $43 per flight and will be offered twice a week. The flights will begin on Wednesday at Tulsa International Airport and will fly into Sarasota Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue and network planning, said:

"The sunny beaches of Florida offer vacationers the perfect winter getaway, and we are thrilled to provide locals with new, affordable options for flying there. We think vacationers will especially appreciate Allegiant's convenient, affordable, nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections."

Tulsa Airport announced the new flights on social media. The airport wrote on Twitter:

"Let’s talk G O L F !

Sarasota, Florida is one of the top golf destinations in the country, and @Allegiant starts nonstop flights from TUL to@FlySRQ on Dec. 15.

Learn more about some of the highest-ranked golf courses in the area."