Ben Affleck Spills The Reason Behind '04 Jennifer Lopez Split: 'I Got Hurt'

Ben Affleck didn't like the media attention that was put on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s.

In an interview in promotion for his film, The Tender Bar, Affleck reflected on the pair's first stab at dating and engagement. "I would say it was about 50 percent [of what destroyed our relationship]. The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and that being together is poison and ugly and toxic and the thing none of us want to be part of,” Affleck reflected on the then-romance. “And who the f**k would want to have them to dinner? And what the f**k are they doing together?’”

Affleck went on to speak candidly about his feelings after the split, saying, "I got f**king hurt and angry and felt like a fool.”

As you know, the Hollywood actor, 49, and pop sensation, 52, started dating in 2002 and became engaged in 2003, before calling off the engagement in 2004. They reunited this year shortly after Lopez called it quits with Alex Rodriguez.

“Well, look, my responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility I have. So I won't do anything that's painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” the actor continued, in reference to his three children: Seraphina, Violet and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “That being said, I know that my life affects them. I dropped my son off at school two days ago, and he's the only one who will talk about it. He's nine years old and there's a bunch of the older boys out there doing some toy drive or something, and I heard them go, 'Oh Ben Affleck, Ben Affleck.' And my kid looks at me and goes, '#WelcomeToMyLife.'”