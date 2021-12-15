Billie Eilish Began Watching Porn At 11: 'It Really Destroyed My Brain'

Billie Eilish experienced porn at a very young age and the singer said that the exposure ruined her perception of beauty and sex.

In a recent interview, Eilish, 19, revealed that she started watching the explicit material while she was in elementary school. "As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace,” the chart-topper declared. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was like 11. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Eilish said that her consumption of porn became so specific that it warped her ideals. “It got to a point where I couldn’t watch anything else unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive,” she admitted.

Elsewhere in the interview, Eilish opened up about her battle with COVID-19, admitting that she thinks she "would have died" if she wasn't vaccinated. “It was bad,” she explained. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost. This was in August, a couple months ago."