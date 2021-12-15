Drunk Pilot Charged Following Plane Crash In Indiana Neighborhood

By Bill Galluccio

December 15, 2021

Joseph Krol, 61
Photo: St. Joseph County Jail

A pilot was arrested after crashing his ultralight plane in an Indiana neighborhood. The Indiana State Police received a report that a single-engine plane crashed near the entrance to the Heather Ridge subdivision in St. Joseph County.

When officers arrived, they found the red ultralight plane broken in pieces in front of a sign for the subdivision. Miraculously, the pilot, identified as 61-year-old Joseph Krol, was not injured in the crash, and the plane avoided hitting any homes. While speaking with Krol, the deputies noticed he was showing signs of being intoxicated.

He failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the hospital, where he was given a chemical test to determine the amount of alcohol in his system. Officials did not provide details about how much Krol had to drink or why he decided to fly the plane while drunk.

Krol was taken into custody and booked into St. Joseph County Jail on charges of Operating with Intoxicated – Endangerment and Operating while Intoxicated. He was released on his own recognizance and will have to make another court appearance in February.

