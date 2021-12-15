Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged: See Her Gorgeous Ring

Major congratulations are in order for Eminem and his family. The 49-year-old rapper will be welcoming a new son-in-law to his family.

Earlier this week, Eminem's daughter, 28-year-old Alaina Scott, announced her engagement to Matt Moeller. Alaina's now-fiance popped the question on the rooftop of The Monarch Club in Detroit, Michigan.

For those who may not know, Alaina is Eminem's adopted daughter. Alaina's biological mom, Dawn Scott, is the late twin sister of Eminem's ex-wife, Kimberly Scott. While talking to Rolling Stone back in 2004, Eminem revealed he and Kimberley had been caring for Alaina since she was a little girl. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born," he explained. "Me and Kim pretty much had her, she'd live with us wherever we was at."

Alaina announced her engagement on Instagram. "This moment. this life," Alaina wrote. "Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU!" She shared three photos from her sweet rooftop proposal, including a close-up shot of her gorgeous ring. She described the emerald-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band as "everything I wanted and more." Her fiance purchased the ring from Brilliant Earth.