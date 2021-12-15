Every Restaurant That Will Be Open On Christmas
By Emily Lee
December 15, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
The holiday season is here. As we get our plans for family gatherings and parties with friends together, you may be wondering if any restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Luckily, a ton of restaurants will remain open throughout the holiday season. Offers.com compiled a list of every food establishment that will keep its doors open, as well as what their special holiday hours are. Not only that, but they've also rounded up all the holiday takeout deals you need to know.
Restaurants open for Christmas:
- Boston Market: Nearly all 350 Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas Day. However, menu items and hours will vary. Additionally, they are offering heat & serve meals, whole pies, hot side dishes, and appetizers that can be picked up on or before Christmas Day. To find out more, visit the Boston Market catering page and be sure to place your order by Dec. 21.
- Buca di Beppo: On Christmas Day, at 11 a.m., the Buca di Beppo restaurants will be serving delicious Italian dishes. Plus, they’ll also be putting together Christmas Family Mealsstarting at $109.90 for a Regular Meal and $159.90 for a Deluxe Meal and they can be picked up or delivered. Be sure to make reservations if you plan on dining in at Buca di Beppo.
- Chart House: On Christmas Day, join Chart House at their table for a fantastic holiday meal. They’re offering a three-course dinner full of classic options and seasonal favorites. Just be sure to make a reservation. If you don’t want to dine in, you can preorder Christmas To Go Family Pack serving three to four people. Choose between two options: prime rib for $145 and lamb for $165. Preorders are until Dec. 17 and pickups are offered on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
- Del Frisco’s: Open on Christmas Day, Del Frisco's also offers holiday Family Packs that serve six to 12 people. Prices vary by location and preorders need to be placed by Dec. 24.. You can also dine-in for a three-course prime rib dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
- Del Taco: A few Del Taco locations will be closed on Christmas Day, but the majority will be open. Call your local store to check their hours.
- Dunkin’:Thankfully, we won’t have to give up our Christmas morning Dunkin tradition as most locations will be open on Dec. 24 and 25. Local store hours will vary, so call yours and make sure you’ll be good to go.
- Hard Rock Cafe: Open on Christmas Day, and offering a Holiday Menu available for dine-in, delivery or pickup, hours will vary by location. Some Hard Rock Cafe locations will be open as late as 11 p.m.
- IHOP: Although normally open 24/7, depending on location, some IHOP restaurants may be operating with reduced hours on Christmas. But, we think you should check the closest one to you and load up on their holiday Family Feast Breakfast early in the day if you can. The family breakfast serves up to four people and costs $24.99.
- Kona Grill: Open from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, enjoy Kona Grill’s full menu or one of their Christmas specials such as the Surf & Turf for $41 that features a Kona Roll and a NY strip. All of Kona Grill’s Christmas specials are available for delivery and curbside pickup. To learn more, make a reservation or place an order, please visit them at Kona Grill.
- Marie Callender’s: 584685 your location it’s easy to see if the Marie Callender’s near you is closed entirely or open for bakery and carryout orders only, serving a limited holiday menu available for preorder online. If yours is offering the holiday feasts— a special Christmas Day Dinner menu with six entrées from which to choose, you should definitely consider letting them do your holiday cooking.
- Macaroni Grill: Open during regular hours, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., Macaroni Grill is a great dine-in Christmas Day meal option. Or you can enjoy Macaroni Grill’s Holiday Feast for $30, available for takeout or delivery. Be sure to make a reservation if dining-in.
- McCormick & Schmick’s: The majority of McCormick & Schmick’s restaurants will be open from noon until 9 p.m. on Christmas Day. They are also offering Christmas Feast to-go special featuring prime rib. It serves four people for $155 plus tax.
- McDonald’s: Since most McDonald’s restaurants are franchises, whether or not your favorite will be open on Christmas Day will depend on the location. But, it’s easy to check online using their store locator.
- Morton’s Steakhouse: This Christmas, Morton’s Steakhouse invites you and your family to dine in at one of their 72 locations in the U.S. You’ll want to check hours at your local restaurant and be sure to make reservations well in advance to enjoy a stress-free holiday meal. They’re also offering Christmas Dinner to-go option serving two for only $179.
- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: Depending on the state, several Perkins Restaurants we spoke with do plan on being open on Christmas Day. Find the location nearest you and give them a call to check their hours. And, please, have a piece of pie for us!
- Planet Hollywood: If you find yourself in Las Vegas, Los Angeles or Orlando on Christmas Day, you might want to check out Planet Hollywood. They will be open, but make reservations to avoid the hassle.
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Open on Christmas Day for dine in and takeout, you can enjoy a festive holiday meal at Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Prefer to spend the holiday at home? Then preorder a Celebration Feastt hat serves four people for $195.
- Smith & Wollensky: Enjoy special holiday dinners at Smith & Wollensky this Christmas. Reservations can be made online or find your local restaurant here and give them a call. Dinners, sides and desserts will also be available for pickup.
- Starbucks: Double-check the Starbucks locator and make sure your local java spot is open on Christmas Day. Most are, but still, you wouldn’t want to drive up and be disappointed.
- Shoney’s: Starting at 11 a.m. on Christmas Day, Shoney’s is inviting you and your family for an All You Care to Eat food bar. If you can’t make it into the restaurant, they’re also offering Family Pack Meals to-go that feeds four, six or ten people.
- STK Steakhouse: If you are looking for a decadent holiday dining experience, STK Steakhouse will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a special plated meal — a Roasted Prime Rib for $79. Simply preorder and schedule for pickup. To make a reservation or find your nearest location, please visit STK Steakhouse.
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Sullivan’s will be serving a holiday menu that includes prime rib and surf & turf. Visit Sullivan’s Steakhouse to learn more about their Christmas offerings, place an order or make reservations.
- Waffle House: Most Waffle House restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. Choose your location and give them a call to check on their hours.
Take-Out Specials
- Bahama Breeze: Escape to the islands with a Bahama Breeze Caribbean Bundle for four people starting at $44.99.
- Bonefish Grill: Let Bonefish Grillprepare your family’s holiday meal this year. The restaurant is offering Family Bundles that serves four to five people starting at $35. You have a choice of choosing from six selections, including Grilled Salmon, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Grilled Chicken, Lily’s Chicken, Shrimp Tacos or Mahi and Shrimp. Just preorder and schedule for pickup during a convenient time slot on Dec. 24.
- Carrabba’s: Although the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day, Carrabba’s does have Family Bundles starting at $39.99 available for carside carryout or delivery as well as catering packages that serve 10 or more people.
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Starting at $24.99, enjoy Family Bundles including Chicken Tenders or Grilled Salmon for takeout at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Christmas and throughout the holidays.
- Claim Jumper Restaurant & Saloon:: Enjoy a three-course dinner for Christmas right from the comfort of your own home. Claim Jumper is preparing Holiday Carry-Out Platters which features a choice of Slow Roaster Turkey, Smoked Turkey or Turkey & Ham, salad, sides and choice of pie. They start at $135 and serve six to eight people. Just preorder and pick it up by Dec. 24.
- Cracker Barrel: This year you can enjoy a Heat n’ Serve Christmas Dinner designed to be picked up in advance then heated and served at home. Choose between Heat n’ Serve Feast (starting at $149.99 serving 8 to 10 people) or the Family Dinner (starting at $99.99 serving four to six people). Order will be available to pick up from Dec. 21 through Dec. 28., while supplies last. If you preorder their Heat N’ Serve Feast and schedule your pick-up on Dec. 22 or Dec. 23, you’ll receive a FREE $5 Bonus Card.
- The Capital Grille: Enjoy a Holiday Grille Box starting at $140 from The Capital Grille this holiday season.
- Golden Corral: Pricing will vary by location, but on Christmas Eve, pick up your Holiday Meal from the Golden Corral. Choose from a whole roasted turkey meal or holiday spiced ham. Each meal includes mashed potatoes, gravy, choice of sides, a whole pie and their famous yeast rolls.
- Metro Diner: Although closed on Christmas Day, Metro Diner will be open on Christmas Eve and they invite you to order one of their special Family Meals to go to have in the comfort of your own home.
- Olive Garden: Enjoy Family Style Meals including Chicken Alfredo, Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Classic Lasagna from Olive Garden this Christmas and throughout the holiday season. Meals serve four to six people and start at $35.49.
- Seasons 52:Offering a complete take-out dining experience perfect for Christmas, Seasons 52 has put together The Green Box which features a choice of either Wood-Grilled Tenderloin or Whole Side of Cedar Plank Salmon, salad, sides and six mini-indulgence desserts. Starting at $145.
- Sizzler: This holiday season, you can enjoy a Heat and Eat dinner from Sizzler for $84.99. The meal serves up to six people and includes Tri-Tip Sirloin, Bourbon Peppercorn Gravy, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, and Mac and Cheese.
- TooJay’s Deli: All TooJay’s’ Deli locations will be closed on Christmas Day. However, you can still have them cook your holiday meal by choosing from a selection available on their catering menu. Just place your order by Dec. 22 and pick it up by Dec. 24. Place your curbside pickup order online at TooJay’s Deli.