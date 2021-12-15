Five FBI Agents Solicited Prostitutes During Official Overseas Trip

A Department of Justice inspector general investigation revealed that five FBI officials solicited prostitutes while on an overseas trip. The report stated that four of the officials "solicited, procured, and accepted commercial sex overseas and that a fifth FBI official solicited commercial sex overseas."

The report said that a sixth official knew that the other agents solicited prostitutes but did not report their actions.

In addition, the investigation found that one of the "officials provided another of the officials a package containing approximately 100 white pills to deliver to a foreign law enforcement officer."

The report did not say what the pills were or why they were being delivered to a foreign official.

The report also noted that the officials "lacked candor" when speaking to investigators during compelled interviews and a polygraph test.

The officials were not identified, and the Office of the Inspector General did not disclose what country they were in. Two of the officials have since resigned, while two others have retired. A fifth official was removed from their job.

The report has been turned over to the FBI for "appropriate action."