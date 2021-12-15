Hear "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" Read By Your Favorite Artists
By Taylor Fields
December 15, 2021
A Visit From St. Nicholas, AKA "'Twas The Night Before Christmas," is one of the most iconic holiday stories, and this year, you can listen to the famous poem be read by some of your favorite artists.
In iHeartRadio's "'Twas The Night before Christmas" podcast, fans can hear the classic Christmas story being read by stars including Meghan Trainor, Michael Bublé, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion, Alessia Cara, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Benny Blanco, Christina Perri, Why Don't We, Tate McRae, Elton John, Paris Hilton, Bastille, and more.
So, grab some hot cocoa and your coziest pajamas, and get ready for Santa Claus to round up his reindeer to visit your house by listening to the "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" podcast on iHeartRadio via iHeartRadio.com or the iHeartRadio app.
In addition to the podcast, listeners can hear all of the best holiday music anywhere they are across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices with the iHeartRadio app with iHeartRadio Original stations like iHeartChristmas, playing all the holiday favorites, North Pole Radio, hosted by Santa Claus and featuring a message line where kids can leave Christmas wishes for the big man himself, iHeartChristmas Classics, the place to hear all the timeless holiday classics, or for listeners who like to jam out, they can check out iHeartChristmas R&B, iHeartChristmas Country, iHeartChristmas Rock and more. iHeartRadio has a holiday station for every musical taste and listeners can check them out on the dedicated iHeartRadio Holiday page.