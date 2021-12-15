A Visit From St. Nicholas, AKA "'Twas The Night Before Christmas," is one of the most iconic holiday stories, and this year, you can listen to the famous poem be read by some of your favorite artists.

In iHeartRadio's "'Twas The Night before Christmas" podcast, fans can hear the classic Christmas story being read by stars including Meghan Trainor, Michael Bublé, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion, Alessia Cara, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Benny Blanco, Christina Perri, Why Don't We, Tate McRae, Elton John, Paris Hilton, Bastille, and more.

So, grab some hot cocoa and your coziest pajamas, and get ready for Santa Claus to round up his reindeer to visit your house by listening to the "'Twas The Night Before Christmas" podcast on iHeartRadio via iHeartRadio.com or the iHeartRadio app.