Here's How Ohio Singers On Kelly Clarkson's 'The Voice' Team Made History

The sibling trio Girl Named Tom made history when they won season 21 of The Voice on Tuesday evening (December 14). Hailing from Ohio, the family members and bandmates became the first group to win the hit competition series.

Girl Named Tom competed on Team Kelly (Clarkson), selecting the first-ever American Idol champion as their coach after earning the first four-chair turn of the season during their audition, USA Today noted in a report Tuesday night. Clarkson gushed on social media: “SEASON 21 WINNERS OF @NBCTHEVOICE AND FIRST GROUP TO WIN EVER!!!! I couldn’t be more excited for @girlnamedtom and #TeamKelly!!! #VoiceFinale”