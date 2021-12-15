Kim Kardashian Gets Concerned DM From Mason Disick About North's TikToks

Kim Kardashian is grateful to her eldest nephew Mason Disick for looking out for his younger cousin, North West. Since the KKW mogul allowed her oldest daughter to join TikTok, the 8-year old has had a few impromptu live moments after her mom forbid her to do so. After catching another random TikTok Live moment of North's, Mason hit up auntie Kim to make sure North doesn't make the same viral mistakes he once did. Mason said in the message:

"I don't wanna disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that," the Instagram DM reads. "I did the exact same thing as she did i would so the lives and now I regret saying one of the things i said. Just in case for safety."