Lee Harvey Oswald Met With KGB Before President Kennedy's Assassination

The National Archives and Records Administration released a trove of nearly 1,500 previously classified documents relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Wednesday (December 15). The documents, which can be viewed here, provide new details about the investigation and Lee Harvey Oswald.

Oswald was accused of killing Kennedy, but he was shot and killed two days later by Jack Ruby. Oswald's death and the secretive nature of the investigation have sparked numerous conspiracy theories about who killed Kennedy.

According to the New York Post, the CIA believed that Oswald was secretly meeting with Russian spies. The documents included a CIA memo claiming that Oswald met with a Russian spy in Mexico City in September 1963, nearly two months before he shot and killed Kennedy. He also called the Soviet Embassy to inquire about a telegram to Washington.

"According to an intercepted phone call in Mexico City, Lee Oswald was in the Soviet Embassy there on 23 September and spoke with Consul Valeriy Vladimirovich," the memo, which was written by then-acting CIA Chief Tennent Bagley, said.

"Oswald called the Soviet Embassy in 1 October, identifying himself by name and speaking broken Russian, stating the above and asking the guard who answered the phone whether there was 'anything concerning the telegram to Washington,'" the memo continued.

There are still roughly 10,000 documents that have yet to be released. President Joe Biden ordered the remaining documents to be released in December 2022, but national security agencies can petition to keep some of the documents classified past that date.