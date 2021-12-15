Man Robs Bank, Immediately Deposits Money In Bank's ATM

A California man is accused of robbing a Wilmington, Delaware bank and immediately depositing the money into the same bank's ATM outside the building.

McRoberts Williams, 44, was charged with second-degree robbery, according to a news release shared on the Delaware State Police's website.

Authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank on Old Capital Trail in Wilmington last Saturday (December 11). A female bank teller told officers she was handed a note from a man -- later identified as Williams -- stating a robbery was taking place.

The bank teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money before the man fled the bank on foot.

Williams stopped to deposit the money into an ATM located on the exterior of the bank before continuing to run behind the Prices Corner Shopping Center, where he was located and arrested by police without incident.

Williams was transported to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution, where he was held on $6,000 cash bond, according to the Delaware State Police news release.

Delaware State Police did not specify whether the man had an attorney present during his arraignment at the Justice of the Peace Court #11 following his arrest.