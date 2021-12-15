Northeast Ohio Resident Scores Big On $1,000,000 Lottery Prize

By Kelly Fisher

December 15, 2021

Background with money american hundred dollar bills
Photo: Getty Images

The Ohio Lottery has confirmed that a Northeast Ohio resident is celebrating a huge win: Amal Santillo won Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off, $1 million Cashword.

Saltillo will receive $28,800 each year for the next 25 years — accounting for mandatory state and federal taxes at 28% — after winning the annuitized prize of $40,000 each year over that time frame, according to an Ohio Lottery press release issued Monday (December 13). Santillo bought the winning ticket from Parma Mobile, located at 7411 State Rd.

Here’s how to play, according to the Ohio Lottery:

“Scratch all of the 20 CALL LETTERS, then scratch all of the letters found in PUZZLE 1, PUZZLE 2, PUZZLE 3, and the four BONUS WORDS that exactly match the CALL LETTERS. PUZZLE 1 & 2: Both PUZZLES are played together. Add the number of completed "words" revealed between the two puzzles and win the corresponding prize shown in the PUZZLE 1 + PUZZLE 2 PRIZE KEY. A player may win only the highest prize shown in the legend for the total number of completed words. PUZZLE 3: Add the number of completed "words" revealed in PUZZLE 3 and win the corresponding prize shown in the PUZZLE 3 PRIZE KEY. A player may win only the highest prize shown in the legend for the total number of completed words. BONUS WORDS 1-4: If you match all six letters in a BONUS WORD, win the prize shown in that word's PRIZE box.”
