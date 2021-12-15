The Yummiest Cupcakes In California Are At This Cake Shop

Everyone can get down for some bite-sized eats. Cupcakes are no different, being the perfect addition to parties, special events, and other gatherings. Not only are they easy to eat, but there are many ways to make them delicious. It's no surprise that there are hundreds of American bakeries and businesses dedicated to the small dessert.

With that said, where can you find the most decadent cupcakes in all of California? According to Yelp, the tastiest cupcakes in the Golden State are at...

Shea's Cakes!

This custom cake shop boasts a stunning 5-star average rating on the website. Known for its drop-dead gorgeous creations, Shea's Cakes also knows how to make beautiful cupcakes.