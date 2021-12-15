This Cleveland Shop Serves The Most Mouth-Watering Dessert In Ohio

The holiday season is here, and it’s the perfect time to sink your sweet tooth into your favorite desserts.

Eat This, Not That! knows that every state has one dessert that takes the cake. So, the ultimate food content hub spotlighted the best dessert in every state and shared its findings earlier this year. It was no easy feat to pick one dessert above the rest, but they compiled the list by considering reviews, talking to locals and even drawing from their own experiences: “From decadent ice cream sundaes to slices of cake to over-the-top treats you may not have heard about yet, we scoured the country for the most iconic and truly beloved desserts that represent local flavors and tastes.”

So, what’s the most mouth-watering dessert in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says a Pretzel Salted Caramel Cheesecake is irresistible. You can find it at Annie’s Signature Sweets, located in Cleveland. Here’s why the Pretzel Salted Caramel Cheesecake stands out, according to Eat This, Not That!: “This award-winning cheesecake from the locally-owned shop is a decadent delight. The creamy cheesecake is surrounded by homemade salted caramel sauce in a pretzel crust.”

See the rest of the best desserts in the U.S. (according to the Eat This, Not That! team) here.