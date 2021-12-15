This Is Oklahoma's Favorite Throwback Christmas Movie

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2021

It's that time of year when families gather around the television and watch nostalgic Christmas movies.

CenturyLinkQuote compiled a list of each state's most searched '90s Christmas movie. To determine the list, CenturyLink gathered data from PopSugarBustleRanker and ScreenRant

The website states, "Even though most families probably won’t be going to a rental store to get a VHS tape or waiting for Christmas reruns on TV this year, they’ll certainly be revisiting some of their favorite ’90s classics, so we decided to take a look at which of these nostalgic holiday films are being searched for the most in each state leading into the yuletide season."

According to CenturyLinkQuote, Oklahoma's most searched '90s Christmas movie is Jingle All the Way.

Other popular film titles that made the list included Dumb and Dumber, The Santa Clause, Home Alone, Home For the Holidays, A Christmas Carol, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

CenturyLinkQuote also named the top five movies on the '90s nice list. According to the website, they are: Home Alone, Jingle All The Way, The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Dumb and Dumber.

Click here to check out the full study of each's state's most searched '90s Christmas movie.

