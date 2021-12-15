Watch Kane Brown Show Off His 'Coolest Dad' Dance Moves

Fans will be happy to see Kane having some lighthearted fun as he's been quite busy lately. Not only has he been performing at a ton of shows, including iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One in New York City earlier this month. Duirng his set, Kane performed 'Memory' alongside blackbear at Madison Square Garden.

He was also recently named one of Time’s 100 most influential people of 2021. He and Dolly Parton were the only two country artists to make the prestigious list. “I’m sure there are kids looking up to Kane right now just like when I looked up at Charley Pride…Kane is setting the bar so high for the next generation. I hope kids see him and now think, ‘I can do that,'" Darius Rucker said of Kane.

In addition to his busy music career, Kane is taking time to give back to the Broadway Boys & Girls Club in Cleveland. Following a vist, he pledged to fund a significant renovation project. “I grew up without a lot of things as well. When I found the Boys & Girls Club, this is somewhere I would have wanted to have been as a kid. There is no telling where I would have staying out of trouble if I didn’t have sports. I love basketball and we get to give these kids a new gym today and I think it’s amazing and I hope they love it," Kane said of the project.

Fans of Kane will be able to relive his performance, as well as all the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.