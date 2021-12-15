WATCH: Video Captures Tornado Pass Over Middle Tennessee Elementary School

Newly-released video caught by a Middle Tennessee school surveillance system shows one of several tornadoes that passed through the state early Saturday (December 11) morning.

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph cut a path through Mt. Juliet around 3 a.m. Saturday, giving many residents flashbacks to the deadly EF-3 tornado that devastated the community in the early morning hours of March 3, 2020. Several homes in the area were damaged by Saturday's storms, ripping trees from the ground and bricks from homes.

Wilson County Schools Spokesperson Bart Barker shared a video of the strong storms to the district's Facebook page that captured on Mt. Juliet Elementary School's surveillance cameras and gave an update on the damage left behind by the tornado, including minor damage to the school's roof, FOX 17 reports. Check out the video below — footage of the storm starts around the 1:50 mark.