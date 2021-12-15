Where Tom Brady Stands Among Top Five NFL MVP Candidates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady remains the favorite in ESPN's latest NFL MVP rankings after another record-setting performance in Week 14.

Brady, who won the award three times during his 20-year stint with the New England Patriots (2007, 2010, 2017), currently has (-180) odds to receive the NFL's top individual honor and would break his own record set four years ago as the oldest player to win the MVP award.

ESPN ranks Brady ahead of fellow former MVP Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers, as well as several others, in its latest MVP rankings for the 2021 NFL season published on Wednesday (December 15), which was compiled by a group of the network's NFL analysts -- Stephania Bell, Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Courtney Cronin, Dan Graziano, Jeremy Fowler, Domonique Foxworth, Kevin Seifert, Field Yates and Seth Walder.

"His 2021 season has been nothing short of spectacular," Cronin wrote about the seven-time Super Bowl champion. "Brady is now closing in on the second 5,000-yard season of his career and is on pace to finish the year as the NFL's leader in passing yards for the fourth time in his career."

ESPN's latest MVP rankings include the following players:

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Brady connected with Breshad Perriman for his 700th career touchdown pass with just over five minutes remaining in the Bucs' 33-27 win sudden death overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Earlier in the game, Brady completed a long pass to Mike Evans in the second quarter to record his 7,143 career completion, breaking the NFL completion record previously held by Drew Brees.

Brady now stands alone as the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards (82,975), touchdowns (615) and completions, having broken the all-time passing yards record previously held by Brees during his return to Gillette Stadium in the Bucs' 19-17 win against the New England Patriots -- the team Brady played for during his first 20 NFL seasons -- in October.