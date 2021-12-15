Why Kelly Clarkson Says She'll Never Get Married Again

Kelly Clarkson has loved and lost, but the superstar is open to finding romance one day. However, she has no plans to wed again.

During The Voice coach's recent appearance on the Love Someone With Delilah podcast, Clarkson opened up about past romances. "I regret nothing," she said of her past romances. "I feel like that's what shapes you. It's what makes you a better person. It's what makes you recognize, 'OK, I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.'"

As we reported, Clarkson was legally declared single after filing for divorce from husband, Brandon Blackstock, of almost seven years in June 2020. The pair share two children: River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5. The singer was ordered to pay $150,000 in spousal support each month to Blackstock starting on April 1, 2021.

While Clarkson joked that she almost planned on calling her next album, Red Flag Collector, the multi-talent did admit that she’s open to finding love once again. “Maybe in the future, you never know. Well, I do know I won't get married again. But I just mean, you never know about love," she explained. "It's one of those things where we're engineered -- especially from where I'm from -- to have to have that. And I don't have that need."