2 Hospitalized After Small Plane Crashes In Tennessee

Several agencies are investigating after a small plane crashed outside a construction site in East Tennessee Thursday (December 16) morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a single-engine Cirrus SR22 plane crashed near McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, south of Knoxville, around 9:20 a.m. Two people were on board at the time of the crash, and both have since been rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, WBIR reports.

Multiple crews from surrounding agencies, including the Alcoa Police Department, Blount County Sheriff's Office and a team with the McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, responded to the scene of the crash after receiving reports of a downed crash around 10:30 a.m. The crash happened off of Alcoa Highway at the construction site of a new Amazon distribution center set to open next year.

In addition to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating the crash and will take charge of the investigation.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, no other information has been released, including the conditions of the passengers or extent of their injuries. South Singleton Road closed briefly but has reopened, but the public is being asked to avoid the area while crews continue their investigation.