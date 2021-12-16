5 Best Places To Get Chicken Fingers In Tulsa

Tulsa has tons of great places to grab some chicken fingers, but some are much better than others.

Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings. According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Tulsa for getting chicken fingers is Mack's Wings.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"10/10 I loooove Mack's!! Their customer service is always nice & quick. I've tried almost all their flavors and my all time fav so far is the Oklahoma dry rub!"

Another review stated:

1. It was extremely clean!

2. The guy who was the cashier was very nice, and

3 The BBQ Honey chicken wings are by far the best I have eaten. Plus, they asked if I was interested in a brownie... Uhh yes please!

Check out Mack's Wings from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday. It's located at 782 E Pine Street in Tulsa.

According to Yelp, here are the top five restaurants in Tulsa to get chicken fingers:

Mack's Wings Waldo's Chicken and Beer Raising Cane's Chicken fingers Steakfinger House Brothers Houligan

Click here to see the full list of restaurants.