5 Children Dead, 4 Critically Injured In Bouncy Castle Accident

Five children have died and four others were reported to be in critical condition after an accident in which high winds lifted a bouncy castle 33 feet in the air on the island state of Tasmania in Australia, according to the Associated Press.

The accident occurred at an end of the school year celebration.

Four of the children initially killed in the bouncy castle accident were identified as two boys and two girls in year 6, Tasmania Police commissioner Darren Hine confirmed, which means they would be either 10 and 11 years old.

A fifth child was reported to have died in the hospital at a later time on Thursday (December 16).

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation shared images of police officers consoling each other while paramedics treated the victims at the scene.

Helicopters transported the injured children away from the scene, according to the AP.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein referred to the accident as simply inconceivable...I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another" via the AP.

Tasmania Police commander Debbie Williams confirmed some of the children were believed to have fallen "from a height of approximately 10 meters," or 33 feet.

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” Williams said via the AP.