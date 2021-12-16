87-Year-Old Grandfather, Granddaughter Graduate From UTSA Together

A University of Texas at San Antonio student shared the moment of a lifetime with her grandfather over the weekend. Melanie Salazar walked across the stage to receive her diploma — and then she pushed her 87-year-old grandfather's wheelchair across the stage so he could graduate, too.

Talk about family goals.

Salazar received her bachelor's degree in communications, while her grandfather, Rene Neira, earned his degree in recognition in economics.

"Something very special happened this weekend at UTSA Commencement," the university tweeted Monday with a photo of Salazar and Neira in a cap and gown, throwing up the Roadrunner hand sign.