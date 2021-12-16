87-Year-Old Grandfather, Granddaughter Graduate From UTSA Together
By Dani Medina
December 16, 2021
A University of Texas at San Antonio student shared the moment of a lifetime with her grandfather over the weekend. Melanie Salazar walked across the stage to receive her diploma — and then she pushed her 87-year-old grandfather's wheelchair across the stage so he could graduate, too.
Talk about family goals.
Salazar received her bachelor's degree in communications, while her grandfather, Rene Neira, earned his degree in recognition in economics.
"Something very special happened this weekend at UTSA Commencement," the university tweeted Monday with a photo of Salazar and Neira in a cap and gown, throwing up the Roadrunner hand sign.
ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals!— UTSA (@UTSA) December 13, 2021
#UTSAGrad21
This isn't the first time this duo goes viral, however. Or the second.
In August 2016, Salazar posted photos of her and her grandfather on the first day of school at Palo Alto College.
"I'm so proud of my grandpa for finishing his first day at PAC this semester! 82 years old and not giving up!!!" Salazar tweeted with photos of Neira in class along with a couple of selfies.
The tweet caught the attention of BuzzFeed — and captured America's hearts. Everyone was inspired by the duo attending college together.
I'm so proud of my grandpa for finishing his first day at PAC this semester! 82 years old and not giving up!!! 😭🙌🏽💝 pic.twitter.com/IX4x5RhKXm— Melanie Salazar ♡ (@melaniesalazara) August 24, 2016
In May 2017, Salazar and Neira earned their associate degrees together from Palo Alto College.
"At 83, despite obstacles, my grandpa never gave up and earned his A.A. with an Economics Concentration! I love you, Grandpa!!!" Salazar tweeted.
At 83, despite obstacles, my grandpa never gave up and earned his A.A. with an Economics Concentration! I love you, Grandpa!!! (': 🙌🏽👴🏽🎓✝❤️ pic.twitter.com/vTP88bcASq— Melanie Salazar ♡ (@melaniesalazara) May 27, 2017
Neira is terminally ill and in hospice care, according to KENS 5.