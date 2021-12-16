Ashanti, Goodie Mob, Blanco Brown Set For Atlanta's 2022 Peach Drop Event

By Kelly Fisher

December 16, 2021

The “2021 Soul Train Awards” Presented By BET - Show
Photo: Getty Images

The Peach Drop is making a comeback to ring in 2022, and Atlantans are set to celebrate the “iconic event” with Ashanti, Goodie Mob and Blanco Brown.

The New Year’s Eve tradition that dates back more than 30 years is coming back for the first time in two years, WSB-TV noted. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced in a press release on Thursday (December 16) that the “much-loved celebratory festival” is slated for Friday, December 31, 2021. The stage opens at 6 p.m., and the peach drops at midnight to kick off the new year. Performers throughout the night include singer-songwriter Ashanti, Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob and singer-songwriter Brown, according to the press release.

“Atlanta’s Peach Drop is a proud tradition that has entertained generations of residents and visitors alike,” Bottoms said in the release, which notes that more than 60,000 people attend the annual event.

Ryan Cameron, who will host the event, added: “I look forward to, again, being a part of one of the biggest celebrations in the South; and once again the South got something to say.”

Atlanta recently ranked among the best cities in the U.S. to celebrate New Year’s Eve, coming in at No. 4 on a list of the 100 biggest cities in the country. See the full rankings here.

