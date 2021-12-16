Brett Eldredge Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis: 'Breaks My Heart'

Brett Eldredge took to his social media channels with a heavy-hearted message for his Chicago fans: He’s canceling upcoming shows because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Today has been a really rough day,” Eldredge admitted in the video shared on Instagram on Thursday (December 16). The country artist, also nicknamed “Mr. Christmas” as a nod to his holiday music and tour, explained that he’d “been feeling like I’ve had a cold or something the last few days.” Though he checked several times in the past week, Eldredge opted to get a COVID-19 test one more time before heading to Chicago. He explained:

“I went to check one last time, just to make sure it wasn’t COVID or something, and, unfortunately, turns out I have COVID, which really sucks. I’ve been so excited about playing this show… breaks my heart.”

Eldredge, who is originally from Illinois, noted that, on the bright side, he would be able to reschedule those performances at the end of the month. Fans who cannot attend can request a refund. Eldredge captioned the post: “So incredibly sad to not get to play in Chicago this weekend 🤒 but I hope to see you December 29th and 30th!”

Watch his announcement here: