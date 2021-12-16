CDC Panel Recommends mRNA Vaccines Over Johnson & Johnson's COVID Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to recommend mRNA COVID vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine.

The committee cited rare cases of a blood clotting condition known as thrombosis with thrombocytopenia, linked to Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. The condition has also been linked to Astrazenca's vaccine, which has not been authorized in the United States. At least 54 people have been hospitalized in the U.S. with the condition, and nine of those patients died.

The panel concluded that vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna provide a higher level of protection against COVID, with fewer side effects than Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. While the vote does not mean that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be pulled, it shows the committee believes that people should get one of the other two vaccines if they have the option.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will now decide whether to accept or deny the committee's recommendation.

Of the 202 million Americans who are fully vaccinated, over 17 million have received Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. Over 73 million people are fully vaccinated with Moderna's vaccine, and 114 million people have received Pfizer's vaccine. While more than 56 million Americans have received a booster shot, only 873,000 people have received the booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The FDA and CDC have approved the mixing of booster shots, allowing people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine initially to get a booster shot from Pfizer or Moderna.