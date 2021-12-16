Check Your Tickets! Half A Million Lotto Ticket Sold In Minnesota

Minnesota Lottery players better check their tickets; a half a million-dollar ticket was sold in the state.

According to the Minnesota Lottery, a winning progressive Print N Play ticket was sold in Rochester. The jackpot is worth $526,250, which is the biggest jackpot in Minnesota's Progressive Print-N-Play history.

The ticket was sold at Apollo Superette on 4th Street.

Minnesota Lottery announced the exciting news by tweeting:

"The largest #ProgressivePrintNPlay jackpot EVER - $526, 250 - was hit on December 14, 2021! The winning ticket was a $5 Crossword and was sold at Apollo located at 1025 4th Street SE in #Rochester. Congratulations to the BIG winner!"

The lucky winner of the ticket should contact the Minnesota Lottery Office to claim their winnings.

If interested in participating in other Minnesota Lotteries, the next Minnesota Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $353 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $160 million, and Lotto America has an estimated jackpot of $5 million.

For more information on the Minnesota Lottery, you can check out the official Minnesota Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.