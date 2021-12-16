Fans Are Confused After Rihanna’s Wax Statue Gets A Festive Makeover
By Hayden Brooks
December 16, 2021
Rihanna’s wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin is making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the folks behind the Germany location decided to give the pop superstar’s statue a festive makeover in some Santa gear, prompting all kinds of responses on the Twitterverse. With long dark locks and accompanying bangs, the statue appears with a bow on its head, while wearing a red and white velvet Santa one-piece. Unsurprisingly, the most common response from the Navy fell on the inspiration and identity of the figure as they were sure it wasn’t Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Scroll on below to see some of the responses to the entrepreneur’s viral statue!
Melt this wax IMMEDIATELY…Rihanna WHERE?? https://t.co/MxihO2sQDZ— nathan (@868nathan) December 16, 2021
if the caption never existed... i would've thought it's just a statue and have NOTHING to do with Rihanna 💀 https://t.co/Mo85FZq9vC— ✰ | famous era (@TheDivineGuyy) December 15, 2021
is the rihanna wax statue behind her or where is it-— David 🧣 (@Damcp04) December 15, 2021
you’re not gonna tell me this statue of a yt woman w a jersey shore tan is RIHANNA?— tol (@inalot_719) December 15, 2021
when i see the statue rihanna take a bow.mp3 comes to mind— Nadya Devina Kwee (@nadyadk) December 5, 2021
They played with that Rihanna wax figure 😭— theeqatch 💬 (@Quamair_) December 16, 2021
Every time ya’ll quote that wax figure that’s suppose to be Rihanna I jump— Fee🍑 (@godsof94) December 16, 2021
don’t buy rihanna wax figures on shein https://t.co/SBkS2m5JZY— Alexis Reyes (@AlexisReyes139) December 16, 2021
so cool that madame tussauds included a wax figure for rihanna's lesser known sister, brianna https://t.co/XmjuI38EV9— crab daddy queen 💛 (@beccasmas) December 16, 2021
That’s a horrible wax figure…that no where near does that even resemble her…this doesn’t do @rihanna justice… pic.twitter.com/XSJ8P268z4— 👑 𝖐𝖎𝖓𝖌_𝕯619 ✊🏿 (@king_D619) December 16, 2021
don’t order rihanna wax figures from wish https://t.co/PZmELoVyBw— festive dante🎄 (@dantep__) December 16, 2021