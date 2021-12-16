Fans Are Confused After Rihanna’s Wax Statue Gets A Festive Makeover

By Hayden Brooks

December 16, 2021

Rihanna’s wax figure at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Berlin is making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the folks behind the Germany location decided to give the pop superstar’s statue a festive makeover in some Santa gear, prompting all kinds of responses on the Twitterverse. With long dark locks and accompanying bangs, the statue appears with a bow on its head, while wearing a red and white velvet Santa one-piece. Unsurprisingly, the most common response from the Navy fell on the inspiration and identity of the figure as they were sure it wasn’t Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Scroll on below to see some of the responses to the entrepreneur’s viral statue!

Rihanna
