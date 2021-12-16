Here Are The Top 5 Places To Get Tacos In Tulsa

Whether you're looking for a perfectly smoked carne asada, grilled chicken, seafood, or traditional beef tacos, Tulsa definitely has some options that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

So where is the best local spot to grab some tacos?

According to TripAdvisor, the best taco spot in Tulsa is El Rio Verde. The restaurant has over 200 reviews of "excellent" or "very good."

One review states:

"Always will be the best! The shredded beef burrito with a side of Diablo sauce (no lettuce) is one of my favorite meals in Tulsa. I added a grilled jalapeño today. Would love to try their parole but the only serve it on the weekends and it is sold out quickly. Their breakfast is amazing. You’re welcome."

Check out El Rio Verde at 38 N Trenton Avenue. It's open every day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check out the restaurant's Facebook page by clicking here.

Here are five great places to grab tacos in the Tulsa area, according to TripAdvisor: