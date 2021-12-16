Kitten On The Lam For A Month Tracked Down By Ohio Police Agency

Ohio police announced that a missing cat has found its way home. Pumpkin is back with her family after being on the run for about a month, according to the Dublin Police Department.

The central Ohio law enforcement agency shared photos of Pumpkin on social media on Wednesday (December 15), telling the public to keep an eye out and to contact police if they recognize the missing feline: “Recognize me? I am a sweet little girl with a pink rainbow collar found at Sells Middle School. I was brought to Dublin Pd to help me reunite with my family. Please contact us at 614 889 1112.”

Luckily, it wasn’t long before the Dublin Police Department could share an update. On Thursday morning (December 16), the agency replied to its own tweet to share the news that that the search had come to an end: “Pumpkin has been reunited with her family after being on the run for a month!” Of course, Twitter followers were quick to celebrate Pumpkin’s safe return to her family, and to congratulate the Dublin Police Department and anyone who brought the kitten back. A Columbus-based nonprofit organization that aids law enforcement agencies applauded the teamwork, adding: “What a sweet gift for Pumpkin's family.”