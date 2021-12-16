Producer Flow La Movie, His Wife And Son Killed In Private Plane Crash
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 16, 2021
Famed music producer Flow La Movie died on Wednesday in a private plane crash. According to reports, the 36-year-old producer, whose birth name was José Angel Hernandez, along with his wife and their 4-year old son were among the nine passengers who lost their lives on the Miami-bound flight.
Helidosa Aviation, the plane's operating group, released a statement regarding the incident, sharing that the Florida-bound plane crashed as it tried to land at Las Américas International Airport. The company shared that they stand in full solidarity with the families affected by the crash, adding:
For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow.
Comunicado - Miércoles 15 de dic. de 2021 pic.twitter.com/jm1O9b98gr— Helidosa Aviation Group (@Helidosa) December 16, 2021
The company also says that they will fully cooperate with any investigations. Including Movie, his 31-year old partner, Debbie Von Marie Jiménez García, and their toddler son --- there were four passengers and two crew members on the flight.
The producers fans and famous friends took to social media to honor their late pal. Latin superstar J. Balvin posted a photo he and Hernandez along with some friends via Instagram, writing in spanish, "José Ángel GRACIAS POR TU VIBRA EN ALTA SIEMPRE !! Descansa en paz" --- which translates to:
"Jose Angel Thank You for your high vibrations always. Rest in peace."
Don Omar also penned a sweet message to his beloved friend:
Hernandez is known for producing chart-topping records, liike "Te Boté" featuring Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. Throughout his career, he's worked on songs for several popular Latin artists, including Manuel Turizo, Don Omar, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Myke Towers, Anuel AA.
Our thoughts and well wishes are with the Hernandez family.