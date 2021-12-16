Producer Flow La Movie, His Wife And Son Killed In Private Plane Crash

Famed music producer Flow La Movie died on Wednesday in a private plane crash. According to reports, the 36-year-old producer, whose birth name was José Angel Hernandez, along with his wife and their 4-year old son were among the nine passengers who lost their lives on the Miami-bound flight.

Helidosa Aviation, the plane's operating group, released a statement regarding the incident, sharing that the Florida-bound plane crashed as it tried to land at Las Américas International Airport. The company shared that they stand in full solidarity with the families affected by the crash, adding:

For Helidosa, this accident causes us great pain and sorrow.