Record Setting Winds Blow Across The Midwest, Leaving Multiple People Dead
By Bill Galluccio
December 16, 2021
Another powerful storm system swept across the Midwest and the Great Plains, bringing record-setting wind gusts and spawning over a dozen tornadoes. The storms caused at least five deaths in Minnesota, Kansas, and Iowa.
Three people were killed in a pair of car accidents in Kansas caused by a massive dust storm that made it nearly impossible to see. In Iowa, the high winds knocked a tractor-trailer onto its side, killing the driver. In Minnesota, a man was killed by a falling tree outside of his home.
The National Weather Service reported 55 instances of hurricane-force wind gusts, the most ever recorded in a single day. In addition, several areas in Colorado reported gusts topping 100 mph.
The storms knocked down trees and powerlines, leaving over 400,000 people without power. A state of emergency was declared in Kansas and Iowa after the storm system blew through.
There were 19 reports of tornadoes, including the first-ever December tornado in Minnesota. The high winds, coupled with the unusually warm and dry conditions, also sparked several wildfires that destroyed at least a dozen homes in Kansas. The National Weather Service issued its first-ever Extremely Critical Fire Weather Outlook in December.
The storms come less than a week after a storm system spawned over 50 tornadoes across the Midwest, killing over 80 people, including 75 in Kentucky.