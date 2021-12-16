Record Setting Winds Blow Across The Midwest, Leaving Multiple People Dead

By Bill Galluccio

December 16, 2021

US-NEWS-MIDWEST-STORM-4-TB
Photo: Getty Images

Another powerful storm system swept across the Midwest and the Great Plains, bringing record-setting wind gusts and spawning over a dozen tornadoes. The storms caused at least five deaths in Minnesota, Kansas, and Iowa.

Three people were killed in a pair of car accidents in Kansas caused by a massive dust storm that made it nearly impossible to see. In Iowa, the high winds knocked a tractor-trailer onto its side, killing the driver. In Minnesota, a man was killed by a falling tree outside of his home.

The National Weather Service reported 55 instances of hurricane-force wind gusts, the most ever recorded in a single day. In addition, several areas in Colorado reported gusts topping 100 mph.

The storms knocked down trees and powerlines, leaving over 400,000 people without power. A state of emergency was declared in Kansas and Iowa after the storm system blew through.

There were 19 reports of tornadoes, including the first-ever December tornado in Minnesota. The high winds, coupled with the unusually warm and dry conditions, also sparked several wildfires that destroyed at least a dozen homes in Kansas. The National Weather Service issued its first-ever Extremely Critical Fire Weather Outlook in December.

The storms come less than a week after a storm system spawned over 50 tornadoes across the Midwest, killing over 80 people, including 75 in Kentucky.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices