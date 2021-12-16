Sheriff Charged For Pulling Gun On Youth Group Putting Up Thank You Notes

An Idaho sheriff is facing felony charges after allegedly pulling a gun on members of a Latter-day Saints youth group that had just left a thank you note taped on his door.

The group of seven girls, who were between the ages of 12 and 16, were going around their neighborhood, taping paper turkeys that said "thank you" to people's doors. They would knock on the door and then run away, leaving the homeowner to find the note. They were being driven around by an adult chaperone.

When the group approached the home of Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland, he became suspicious and asked his wife to get him his gun. He saw some of the girls running back to the car and went outside to investigate, thinking they were trying to break into his home.

Rowland then ran into the middle of the road and ordered the car to stop. When the driver stopped and opened the door, Rowland approached the vehicle and pointed his gun at the girls sitting inside. He ordered the driver to get out of the car and then forcefully removed her by her hair.

At one point, he threatened to shoot the woman in the head. Eventually, Rowland let the girls leave and returned to his home.

When he was questioned about the incident, Rowland told investigators he "really screwed up" and blamed his reaction on Native Americans who live on a nearby reservation.

"I have been doing this job for 36 years," Rowland told them, according to court documents. "I have had drunk Indians drive down my cul-de-sac. I've had drunk Indians come to my door. I live just off the reservation, we have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."

The Idaho Attorney General's Office led the investigation and decided to charge Rowland with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and exhibition of a deadly weapon. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 20 years in jail.

"It has been a very difficult experience for our child to go through, especially the confusion caused whenever the behavior of trusted adults seems harmful and unpredictable," a parent of one of the girls said in a statement. "Throughout the entire ordeal, the Blackfoot Police Department and the representatives from the Attorney General's Office have been absolutely professional and thorough. We are grateful for the way they have handled this situation."