This Is Oklahoma's Unhealthiest Restaurant Order

While unhealthy food may be bad for your body, it's good for the soul. Sometimes you just need to indulge in meals filled with fat, carbs, and sugar.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order. The website states, "...identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the unhealthiest restaurant order in Oklahoma is the fried pies at Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies in Oklahoma City. You can get both savory and sweet pies at this eatery. Click here to check out the restaurant's delicious menu.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant order:

"Arbuckle Mountain Fried Pies features fried pies loaded with peanut butter and chocolate, sausage, egg, and cheese, and classic fillings like cherry or peach. Have one as a treat!"

Click here to check out the full list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order.