Toddler Finds Gun, Kills Georgia Man In Accidental Shooting, Police Confirm

Georgia authorities are urging the public — especially those with children — to “think about the firearms in their homes” after a local toddler accidentally shot and killed a man.

The Savannah Police Department confirmed in a press release that the fatal shooting “was the result of an accidental shooting by a young child.” It happened earlier this month, on E. 64th Street. Dustin Walters, 25, died of his injuries after he was transported to Memorial Medical Center. Preliminary information shows that the toddler, just under 2 years old, found the handgun and fired it.

“We grieve along with the Walters family,” Chief Roy Minter said in the release. “As a parent, I cannot imagine what this family is going through or will continue to go through in the coming years. What we want to make sure now is that parents are aware that although rare, these incidents can happen with tragic results. Please take this seriously and take the steps to ensure that you and your family members are safe.”

The Savannah Police Department, which will provide free gun locks at headquarters and precinct locations, also included a message about gun safety:

The Savannah Police Department is asking the public to please take a moment to think about the firearms in their homes and in any homes that their children frequent. Make sure those firearms are secured and not accessible by children. If your children frequent a home where there are firearms, have a conversation with those people to make sure that firearms are secured and not accessible. If your child is old enough, have a conversation about the dangers of firearms and advise the child to never touch a firearm. Also, tell the child to notify an adult know if they find a gun. However, experts advise that adults should acknowledge that children are curious, and they should not rely on these conversations alone to be a deterrent.